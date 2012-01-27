HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Absurdly Large Ski Chalet In The Swiss Alps For $71 Million

The L-Raphael chalet in the heart of Verbier’s ski resort is on sale for $71 million, by Sotheby’s real estate agent David Tellenne.The property is near the borders of Switzerland, Italy and France, with beautiful views of the mountains and plenty of opportunities to ski down them.

Foreign buyers take note: you don’t need to be Swiss to pick up this prime Alpine real estate.

The house has nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and six half bathrooms. It also comes fully furnished.

The ceiling glows in the living room

This is a pretty swanky personal gym

Check out the amazing view you get from your breakfast table

The indoor pool is truly magnificent

After you go for a swim, head upstairs and make your friends a drink at the bar

We love the exposed wood in this bedroom

The bathroom has a huge tub

At night turn on the fireplace to stay cozy

This room is channeling a zebra for design inspiration

When it's just too cold to ski, take in a movie

The living room has very high ceilings and an entire wall of windows

Entertain your guests in the great room

Store countless bottles of wine in your personal cellar

