Suspicious Options Activity In Financial ETF Ahead Of Goldman Charges

Joe Weisenthal
Did someone know something ahead of these Goldman Sachs (GS) charges?

No doubt many will suspect after seeing this news from Wednesday.

MarketIntelliSearch:

SKF options saw interesting call activity today. A total of 2,285 put and 28,907 call contracts were traded raising a low Put/Call volume alert. Today’s traded Put/Call ratio is 0.08. There were 12.65 calls traded for each put contract.

Unusual volume provides reliable clues that the stock is expected to make a move. Investors can use the Put/Call ratio statistics to measure trader sentiment. A high Put/Call ratio suggests that the overall investment sentiment is bearish and that investors expect the underlying stock to decrease in value. Conversely, a low Put/Call ratio implies that the overall investor sentiment is bullish based on the large amount of call options.

