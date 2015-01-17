Not All Drones Are Expensive, Grab This Awesome Nano Drone For $35 [40% Off]

Dying to get your hands on a respectable drone without dropping $US500? The SKEYE Nano Drone is high-precision, miniature quadcopter, and Business Insider readers can get one at this special price — 41% off plus free shipping — that’s 34.99. For a functional drone, that’s very cheap.

The SKEYE Nano works outdoors as well as indoors, and manages all the normal drone tricks like banking turns, figure 8s, and flips. This drone is so small (under .5 ounces) that it can even manoeuvre around hallway corners. At work, you can zoom around the office annoying your coworkers.

Here are the specs:

6-Axis Gyro

30 minutes to charge with 8 minutes of flight time

Works up to 50 meters away

3 flight modes

“Flip” functionality and other tricks (F

LED lights for night flights

In addition to normal flight, the SKEYE Nano can perform in air flips. Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This drone is available inside the US as well as internationally (shipping is included). Interested? Want more details? Click below.

