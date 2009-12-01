Climate Researcher Caves And Will Make Raw Temperature Data Public

Professor Trevor Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of East Anglia, is putting his money where his mouth is regarding the “questionable” findings from the school’s Climatic Research Unit.



Telegraph.co.uk: CRU’s full data will be published in the interests of research transparency when we have the necessary agreements. It is worth reiterating that our conclusions correlate well to those of other scientists based on the separate data sets held by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

…

Even if you were to ignore our findings, theirs show the same results. The facts speak for themselves; there is no need for anyone to manipulate them.

Read the whole thing here

Regardless of whether or not Professor Davies is speaking the truth, the leaked CRU emails and subsequent controversy have injected enough fresh scandal into the climate change debate to rouse even the most indifferent of global citizens’ interest.

