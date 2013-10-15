This Man May Have Kidnapped A Toddler Who Vanished On Vacation In Portugal 6 Years Ago

Police are still looking for the person responsible for toddler Madeleine McCann’s kidnapping, and now they’re focusing their investigation partly on a man witnesses saw carrying a child near the resort where Madeleine disappeared, BBC

reports.

Madeleine vanished in 2007 when she was on vacation with her family in Portugal. She was 3 years old.

Authorities in that country closed their investigation in 2008, but UK police are still investigating her disappearance. Investigators said in July that they think Madeleine might still be alive.

The man investigators are now seeking might have had a hand in the abduction, which police believe might have been pre-planned, according to BBC.

Police released the above sketch of a white male, aged 20 to 40, who might speak German. Two separate witnesses described him to police, according to the Daily Mail. The witnesses say they saw a man carrying a blonde toddler in pajamas near the resort that Madeleine was abducted from on the night of her disappearance.

Tracing the man is of “vital importance” to the investigation, police said.

Police have identified 41 persons of interest so far, according to Sky News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.