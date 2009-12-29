Skee-Ball iPhone App Has A Huge Christmas

Given the huge spike in iPhone app purchases on Christmas Day, any company whose apps are near the top of the iTunes bestseller lists is going to have a good week.

This year, one of those big winners was Brooklyn-based Freeverse Inc., whose Skee-Ball game is currently the top-selling paid app in the App Store. (iTunes link.)

On Christmas Day, Freeverse sold 47,926 copies of Skee-Ball at $0.99, the company tells us, generating roughly $33,000 in sales after Apple’s 30% cut. The previous Friday, Dec. 18th, it did 4,847 units, Freeverse tells us. That’s a 10-fold increase, and is in line with similar reports.

Another game, Flick Fishing, sold 31,741 units on Christmas, and 4,072 the previous Friday. At $0.99, that’s almost $22,000 in sales on Christmas alone, after Apple’s cut. Flick Fishing is currently the no. 19 paid app in the App Store.

Other winners include “Tap Tap Revenge 3” maker Tapulous, whose app has hovered at or near the top of the free app charts since becoming free last week; “Live Cams” maker Barry Egerter, and Electronic Arts, which has six apps in the top 25 paid apps.

