I visited a store for the most controversial shoe brand in retail --  and now I know why shares are crashing

Skechers is one of the most controversial companies in retail right now.

The brand’s sales have been soaring, and it recently surpassed Adidas to become the second-largest footwear company behind Nike.

But investors are concerned whether the growth is sustainable. Shares crashed as much as 30% this week after the company reported disappointing earnings.

We visited a Skechers store in Manhattan to see the company’s strategy in person.

