Skechers is crashing after dismal earnings

Bob Bryan
Apparel company Skechers is tanking on Friday after missing on both earnings and revenue in the third quarter.

The firm reported earnings of $0.42 per share, lower than analysts’ expectations for $0.46 per share. Revenue also came in light at $942 million against expectations of $954 million.

The company also had lower guidance for the fourth quarter, seeing net sales of $710 million to $740 million, much lower than estimates of $800 million.

“Impacting the Company’s domestic wholesale business was the sluggish retail environment in the United States, which resulted in several retailers either closing doors or ceasing operations, wide-spread discounting on other normally full-priced brands, as well as a shorter back-to-school period,” said the firm in a press release accompanying earnings.

Following the news, Skechers stock tanked nearly 17% as of 10:20 a.m. ET to $19.05 a share, a $3.89 drop.

