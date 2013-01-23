Skechers Ditched Its Adorable Racing French Bull Dog In Its New Super Bowl Ad For This

It’s Super Bowl teaser season — because you have to milk all the buzz you can out of a $3.8 million 30-second ad buy — and something is missing from Skechers’ trailer.



French bull Mr. Quiggly made headlines when he replaced Kim Kardashian in Skechers’ Super Bowl spot in 2012. President Michael Greenberg attributed the ad’s popularity (it ranked third in viewer polls) to the pup and announced in June that “we already have Mr. Quiggly booked and back in training for his triumphant return. We’re aiming for the No. 1 Super Bowl commercial this time.”

But alas, Mr. Quiggly is nowhere to be found in the company’s teaser. Rather, it’s a man chasing a cheetah. (Not to be confused with last year’s spot in which a cheetah chased a Hyundai.)

Skechers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Watch the teaser for the Siltanen Partners-created spot below and let us know what you think in the comments.

