Skechers Is Paying $40 Million To People Who Bought Its 'Shape-Up' Shoes

Skechers must pay $40 million to people who bought its “toning” shoes, a federal judge has ruled.



The settlement covers more than 520,000 claims that the health benefits of some of the company’s shoes, which include the “Shape-Ups” endorsed by Kim Kardashian, were falsely advertised, according to the AP.

Participants of the class-action suit will receive up to between $40 and $84.

The company reached a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission last year. The agency had accused Skechers of misleading customers “by making unfounded claims that Shape-ups would help people lose weight, and strengthen and tone their buttocks, legs and abdominal muscles.”

Skechers embarked on an advertising blitz two years ago to promote Shape-Ups, hiring Kardashian as a spokeswoman. The shoes flew off the shelves.

The clunky shoes were supposed to tone women’s behinds and thighs just from walking.

But many customers were unhappy with the results. This Better Business Bureau page features dozens of complaints of back pain.

Customers also say they didn’t see the “toning” results promised.

A couple pairs of the shoes are still available on Skechers website, but the company’s description no longer claims that the shoes tone legs.

The company hasn’t commented on the recent suit, but last year said it “stands behind” the claims about its shoes.

