Two guys are making awesome skateboards out of trash

When the World Wildlife Fund asked artist Mac Premo to find everyday objects and give them a new purpose, he turned trash into skateboards. These “Bucket Boards” were originally given to underprivileged kids, but he hopes to sell them to the general public soon.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

