A laser-powered razor has been banned from Kickstarter after raising $4 million

Skarp, a laser-powered razor garnering $US4 million on Kickstarter, has been suspended from the crowdfunding site. After evaluating the readiness of the prototype featured in a video on their campaign page, Kickstarter said in a statement, “We’ve concluded that it is in violation of our rule requiring working prototypes of physical products that are offered as rewards.” Skarp has since created a campaign on IndieGogo.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original Reporting by Nathan McAlone.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.