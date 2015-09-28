This futuristic razor shaves your hair with an actual laser

Shaving is a necessary evil.

While that fresh-shaved feeling can be a pleasant start to your morning, no one likes the nicks, razor burn, or dryness that often comes with it.

Now two Swedes are trying to conquer that problem with technology, and have built a consumer razor that shaves your hair with an actual laser.

Morgan Gustavsson invented the IPL (Intense Pulse Light) laser in 1989, which is still a popular method of hair removal treatment. He always wanted to create a laser that could be brought to bear on the everyday shaving market, but there was a problem, he writes. Wavelengths of light had been discovered that could cut through dark hair, but light (or grey) hair was much more challenging to deal with.

But now he, and his partner Paul Binun, claim to have discovered a chromophore (part of a hair molecule) that is shared by all humans, and can be cut easily when hit with a particular wavelength of light.

The pair have taken advantage of this discovery by developing a commercial razor called Skarp, which delivers a space-age shaving experience. Simply wave the Skarp razor over your body, like a magic wand, and the hairs will just fall away.

Or at least that’s the theory.

Right now, Skarp is being funded through Kickstarter, where it has shattered its goal and raised over $US650,000 — with 20 days still left.

The Skarp razor can be used on any part of your body, from your face to your legs, and is being marketed at both men and women. And the promise of a smoother, more pleasant shave has clearly captured the imagination of the Kickstarter community. Now that the fundraising goal has been met, we will see if the initial product lives up to expectations.

