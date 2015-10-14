That futuristic razor that shaves hair with a laser was just banned by Kickstarter after raising $4 million

The dream of the Skarp razor, which its creators said could shave your hair with a laser, was a powerful one. The Kickstarter project sped past its initial goal of $US160,000 and racked up an astounding $US4 million.

But it seems that dream might have just been too good to be true, at least from Kickstarter’s perspective. The crowdfunding site has officially booted the project from its platform for not presenting evidence of a working prototype.

In short, they are afraid it’s a scam.

The Register obtained an email sent to backers by Kickstarter that reads, “We’ve concluded that it is in violation of our rule requiring working prototypes of physical products that are offered as rewards,” and further goes on to state that “suspensions cannot be undone.”

Though the Skarp creators did provide a video of a “prototype,” it seems to have not been high-quality enough to pass Kickstarter’s threshold of acceptability. You can see its rudimentary shaving in the video below. While it does succeed in zapping some hairs into oblivion, it certainly doesn’t seem practical for any sort of everyday use.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

But lest you were worried that the two Swedes who started the project would let their laser-shaving ambitions die, they have already moved onto another crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo.

The new project has already raised over $US62,000 in 6 hours.

Business Insider has reached out to Indiegogo for comment.

NOW WATCH: Inside the insane life of Facebook billionaire Sean Parker



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.