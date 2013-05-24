The Collapse Of Public Infrastructure Spending In One Chart

The big news today is that a bridge in Washington collapsed, throwing cars into the water. Amazingly, nobody died.



This may revive debate about the need to spend more on infrastructure, which would have multiple positive effects.

Nothing is likely to happen, however.

That being said, here’s a chart of public construction spending as a share of GDP.

You can see, public construction spending is lower than its been in over 20 years.

FRED

