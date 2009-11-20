Skadden Matches Cleary and Cravath: Is It Game Over For Firm Bonuses?

Skadden announced today that it is matching the Cravath and Cleary bonuses.



The WSJ Law Blog and Above The Law — who appeared to have tied in getting out the news — provide the follwoing numbers.

Class of 2008 — $7,500

Class of 2007 — $10,000

Class of 2006 — $15,000

Class of 2005 — $20,000

Class of 2004 — $25,000

Class of 2003 — $30,000

Class of 2002 — $30,000

Due to past performance, Skadden was seen as a possible rogue-goer, but it was not to be. This likely means most major firms will be matching these numbers. No reason, after all, to go out on a limb.

But, hey, maybe a firm that made a whole ton of money this year will reward its associates. Let’s see…who has made a bushel of dollars this year? Weil Gotshal, anyone?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.