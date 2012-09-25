Some Huge Companies In D.C. Want Lawyers To Start Working For Free

Photo: Daquella manera/Flickr

One of the biggest law firms in the country is joining forces with some big-name tech start ups in an effort to implement a pro bono initiative to help Washington D.C.’s poorest residents.Skadden Arps, LivingSocial, Northrop Grumman and Cisco Systems have created the Impact Project, which allows lawyers — all 280 of Skadden’s D.C. lawyers to be exact — and companies to work in either domestic violence, guardianship, or housing, The Washington Post reported Sunday.



According to the most recent census, 110,000 D.C. residents live below the poverty line, The Huffington Post reported last year. That number made D.C.’s poverty rate the third highest in the country.

“The whole effort is about bringing critical mass to these big problems … Instead of bowling alone, we could make a major impact by bringing lawyers together in a concerted effort,” Skadden partner Cliff Sloan told the Post.

DON’T MISS: Ranked: The 15 Most Influential Law Blogs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.