The Wearables Market Will Be Huge, Assuming It Can Overcome Pricing Hurdles

Wearables are one of the most exciting new entrants to the consumer electronics market — and also the devices generating a good dose of scepticism.

There are an assortment of new gadgets labelled as wearables, including bracelets, smartwatches, and eyewear. Because these devices are designed to be worn close to the body, they’re ideal for monitoring how active we are, our sleep quality, how many steps we take during the day. But consumer awareness remains low, and it’s still very unclear if these devices will be made available at prices that mainstream consumers find acceptable.

In a series of new reports from BI Intelligence, we cut through the muddle of opinions on the wearable computing market — including Google Glass and the smartwatch market — and analyse various growth and price forecasts to arrive at a projection of future market size. We also outline the various barriers to entry for each, and look at how wearables could bring along new platform wars.

Access The Full Reports And Our Wearables Coverage By Signing Up For A Free Trial >>>

Here’s a sample of some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the special reports:

For full access to the report on Wearable Computing sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.