These 6 Hotels Have The Most Comfortable Beds Ever

Photo: Oyster.com
This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.It doesn’t matter if you stay in a cheap motel or at an uber-luxe hotel overlooking Central Park — if the mattress isn’t comfortable, it can ruin your entire vacation. And as you know, you can’t return a bad vacation.
So we at Oyster.com sleep on the job. You’ve read that correctly; we test out hotel mattresses around the globe so we can give you the low-down on which mattresses will help you catch some serious zzz’s. No more counting sheep! These hotel mattresses will have you sleeping like a baby in no time.
Find 'em at: Hotel on Rivington -- New York City
You'll love it because: Tempur-Pedic mattresses -- in every room at the Hotel on Rivington -- are like form-fitting, weight-distributing sponges created just for you. Not only are these mattresses designed to adjust with your movement -- whether you sleep on your side, stomach, back, or all three -- in order to maintain proper spinal alignment, but they are also designed to relieve pain at key pressure points.
Other hotels with 'em: The Perry Hotel; Catalina Hotel;The Gallery Inn; Cap Maison Resort & Spa
Source: Oyster.com
Find 'em at: The Westin Colonnade -- Coral Gables, FL
You'll love it because: One of the Westin's signatures is its Heavenly Bed, which features a luxe, 10-layer, pillow-top mattress and hypo-allergenic pillows. And you don't have to go to a Westin to snuggle up in one -- the Westin Heavenly Bed is so popular that queen-size versions are sold at department stores like Nordstrom for about $2,800.
Other hotels with 'em: The Westin San Francisco Market Street; The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa; The Westin Boston Waterfront
Source: Oyster.com
Find 'em at: Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
You'll love it because: One of the most recognisable names in the biz, Stearns & Foster makes super-supportive beds. Under the quilted surface, individually-wrapped titanium coils allow only a certain amount of movement so you don't toss and turn. At the Trump Tower in Vegas, you'll also snuggle with a thick, Downlite comforter and extra-large pillows.
Other hotels with 'em: The Plaza; The Kahala Hotel and Resort; Trump SoHo New York; The Fairmont San Francisco; Fisher Island Hotel and Resort
Source: Oyster.com
Find 'em at: The Liason Capitol Hill -- Washington, D.C.
You'll love it because: The Affinia Bed (buy it on the chain's website) is topped with the Sealy Posturepedic Plush Sleep System, which has a box spring that firmly supports the back and extends the mattress's life. Here, guests can also choose a unique pillow from six different options, such as a natural buckwheat version, a memory foam pillow, or one with therapeutic magnets.
Other hotels with 'em: Affinia Shelburne; Affinia Manhattan
Source: Oyster.com
Find 'em at: W San Francisco
You'll love it because: The signature featherbeds at theW San Francisco (and at all of the W hotels) are designed by Simmons to relieve pressure points with its special Visco Memory Foam. Plus, at some W outposts cozy extras like colourful cashmere throws add to the experience. Don't be surprised if you fall in love with the bed. The good news, though? You can buy it on the W's website.
Other hotels with 'em: W Washington DC; W Retreat & Spa -- Vieques Island; W Atlanta -- Buckhead
Source: Oyster.com
Find 'em at: Radisson Martinique on Broadway -- New York City
You'll love it because: Like many of the Radissons, New York's Martinique On Broadway features select rooms withSleep Number beds, which have 100 different levels that range between incredibly firm and featherbed soft. Sleeping with someone else? No problem -- each side of the bed can be adjusted to a different number.
Other hotels with 'em: Bayfront Inn 5th Ave; Radisson Fort McDowell Resort & Casino; Domain Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Hotel
Source: Oyster.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.