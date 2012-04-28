See How China Is Absolutely Dominating The Global Art Market

Julie Zeveloff

We’ve written again and again about how the art market in China is skyrocketing.

Our friends at Statista are taking a data-driven look at all the art records China has broken in the past year, and how China’s obsession with art collecting has changed the global art market.

china art market infographic

Photo: Statista

