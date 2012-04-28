See How China Is Absolutely Dominating The Global Art Market

We’ve written again and again about how the art market in China is skyrocketing.



Our friends at Statista are taking a data-driven look at all the art records China has broken in the past year, and how China’s obsession with art collecting has changed the global art market.

Photo: Statista

DON’T MISS: Here’s Why You Might Want To Start Investing In Art >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.