Six Women Allegedly Raped Their Husband To Death In Nigeria

Nigerian villagers, not Uroko Onoja or his wives

Photo: festivals gallery/Flickr

The six wives of Uroko Onoja, one of the richest men in the Nigerian village of Ugbugbu Owukpa, attacked the man with knives and sticks and demanded he have sex with all of them when he returned home early one morning, Nigeria’s Daily Post reported last week.After patronizing a local business, Uroko reportedly returned home and went to his youngest wife’s room. There, he found all of his wives allegedly waiting to ambush him.



Uroko died as his fifth wife was making her way toward the bed, the Daily Post reported.

At the time of the Daily Post’s report, police and village members were still searching for the wives, who ran into the forest when their husband died. As of last week, two of the wives had been arrested.

DON’T MISS: This Graphic Shows Every Piece Of Equipment Carried By The Denver Shooter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.