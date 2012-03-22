Six Weeks After Launch, Red-Hot App Draw Something Has Been Downloaded 35 Million Times

Photo: Dan Porter, CEO of OMGPOP

Draw Something, the flagship app just acquired by Zynga moments ago, has been downloaded more than 35 million times since it launched six weeks ago, OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter announced today.OMGPOP “took a whiff” with the game and it’s succeeded beyond all its expectations, he said on the call today. More than 1 billion drawings have taken place in the past week, Porter said.



Zynga acquired the company for what appears to be about $200 million.

Porter said players should expect a lot more social features in Draw Something soon, like taking pictures and chat, now that the game will run on Zynga’s infrastructure. It isn’t changing its name to Draw With Friends, either.

