Six Types Of Facebook Posts That Will Generate Sales Leads For Your Company

Use call-to-action text in cover photos or captions

text in cover photos or captions Include links in captions ; photos on Facebook Pages receive 53% more Likes than the average post

; photos on Facebook Pages receive 53% more Likes than the average post Host a Facebook Chat to bring fans together around a conversation topic on your Page

to bring fans together around a conversation topic on your Page Make Facebook events for webinars , because fans receive notification for popular activity on that Event Page. Plus, a Facebook Event is more visible in the News Feed than a standard Facebook post

, because fans receive notification for popular activity on that Event Page. Plus, a Facebook Event is more visible in the News Feed than a standard Facebook post Use targeted advertising to extend your content’s reach ; 64% of U.S. advertisers are upping their social ad budget in 2013

; 64% of U.S. advertisers are upping their social ad budget in 2013 Build forms on Page tabs so fans don’t have to leave Facebook to submit their information Read >

Facebook Approaches The 200 Million Club In U.S. Audience Numbers, But Yahoo Grows Faster (BI Intelligence)

When accounting for both mobile and desktop audiences in the U.S., Facebook is approaching the exclusive 200 million club in unique visitor numbers, according to comScore data shared with BI Intelligence.

That club is currently only occupied by Google and Yahoo sites, which ended June with 225.1 and 214.3 million U.S. unique visitors across mobile and desktop, respectively.

In June, Facebook saw 184.7 million total unique visitors. *This content is subscriber-only, but click through any of the links in this item for a two-week trial. Read >

Video Ads Could Boost Facebook’s Ad Revenue 15% (Morgan Stanley)

Morgan Stanley Facebook Analyst Scott Devitt believes video ads could be a hit for Facebook and may boost total revenue by 15% within one to two years.

Instagram Users Can Now Import Video From Their Phone’s Media Library (Instagram Blog)

Instagram launched version 4.1 on Wednesday, which comes with a few new features:

Import Video from a phone’s media library

Automatic straightening for photos on iOS

Video now available for Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) users Read >

Facebook Tries To Court More Celebrities To Its Platform (All Things D)

Facebook has tasked one of its internal team to court and “hand-hold” celebrities into using Facebook more actively. In some cases, the team will even offer incentives for those who post. Recently, the social network rolled out verified accounts. All of these efforts seem to be a play into the public domain, hoping that users will share more news and entertainment stories. Read >

WhatsApp Reaches 300 Million Active Users

(Statista)

The popular mobile messaging app has surpassed 300 million active users, up from 250 million less than two months ago. What’s more, its users send 11 billion messages per day.

Read >

Eric Lefkosky Is Named Permanent CEO Of Groupon (Groupon)

When Andrew Mason left Groupon, fellow co-founder Eric Lefkosky was named temporary CEO, but he will now be staying in that role permanently. Read >

