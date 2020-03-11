6 things we learned from the Hillary Clinton documentary on Hulu

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary ‘Hillary’ at the DGA New York Theatre on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In her eponymously titled documentary on Hulu, Hillary Clinton demonstrates a level of introspection and frankness that could be surprising to many viewers.

Some highlights from the four-part series leaked beforehand – such has her saying “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders – but others have floated under the radar.

Hillary’s reaction to Bill’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, how her penchant for privacy consistently caused her problems, and the mixed presence of her longtime aide Huma Abedin were some of the main things that stood out.

“I was so personally hurt,” she said of her husband’s infidelity. “I can’t believe you did this. I can’t believe you lied.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

After comments about Bernie Sanders leaked ahead of the Hillary documentary’s release on Hulu, the behind-the-scenes look at one of the most consequential figures in American politics has taken a back seat to the coronavirus and the wildest week in the 2020 primary so far.

However, there are a number of gems in the four-part series.

Some nuggets are explicitly said and in plain sight, while others take a little bit more deduction. Below, find six highlights from the new documentary.

Hillary still holds a pretty big grudge against Bernie

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Tensions remain between the 2016 primary rivals.

Beyond her comments that leaked about how “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders in Congress, Clinton popped off when discussing the Vermont senator.

″[Sanders] was a career politician,” Clinton says in the documentary. “He didn’t work until he was 41 and then he got elected to something. It was all just baloney, and I feel bad that people got sucked into it.”

At another point, footage is shown of Clinton and Sanders being stuck in a stairwell together ahead of one of the 2016 Democratic primaryh debates.

This is a good captured moment in the Hillary doc. pic.twitter.com/JU08w9IeQ8 — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 8, 2020

After cutting from a segment on double standards Clinton faced because of her gender – particularly in spending at least an hour first-thing every day having to have her makeup done – a typically discheveled Sanders asks Clinton whether he should button or unbutton his blazer.

“Start buttoned, and then, you know, you get wound up and you get unbuttoned,” she quips.

Hillary gets brutally honest about Bill’s infidelity

Reuters President Bill Clinton whispers to first lady Hillary Clinton during an event at the White House in this February 5, 1999 file photo.

Along with interviews among Clinton-world confidants at the time, Hillary spoke about how hard it was to even talk to her husband when he had to come clean about his affair with then-White House Intern Monica Lewinsky.

“I was so personally hurt,” she says. “I can’t believe you did this. I can’t believe you lied.”

In his own interview, Bill talks about having to tell their daughter, Chelsea, about the affair. The former president also describes his decision making at the time, noting that any risk to his family or political career took a back seat to other urges.

“You’ve been in a 15-round prize fight that’s been extended to 30 rounds and here’s something that will take your mind off it for a while,” former President Clinton says. “Everybody’s life has pressures and disappointments, terrors and fears of whatever. Things I did to manage my anxieties for years-I’m a totally different person than I was.”

Everyone recalls being super impressed with Hillary upon meeting her

AP Photo/Jim Cole U.S. Sen. Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., shakes hands on Main St. in Berlin, N.H., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2007.

You’ll be forgiven if you lose track of how many people interviewed for the documentary recall meeting Hillary Clinton and telling themselves she was the “most impressive person” they’d ever met.

Seriously, almost everyone in the film says it.

Huma Abedin is everywhere and nowhere

Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images Abedin has been one of Clinton’s closest confidants, particularly at the State Department and on the 2016 campaign.

Longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin has qutie a bit of screentime, but she does not appear in a sitdown for an interview.

Even after a segment on a very personal matter to Abedin – when her then-husband Anthony Weiner’s sexting scandal causes the FBI to announce the re-opening of the Clinton email investigation – Hillary’s right-hand aide is spoken about in great detail, but never speaks for herself.

Hillary’s penchant for privacy cost her over and over again

Mike Segar/Reuters Years of batting away scandals in the 90s and frustrations with the press running with disproven claims left Bill and Hillary distrustful of the press, they say in the documentary.

From the death of Vince Foster to the email server in Chappaqua, Hillary Clinton said penchant for privacy caused unecessary troubles for her over and over again in her political career.

She addresses those shortcomings intermittently throughout the documentary, acknowledging that the intense and often dangerously conspiratorial coverage she recieved in the 1990s led her to be distrustful of the press.

Hillary is brutally honest and introspective about how polarising she became

AP Photo/Doug Mills, File Then-first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton meets reporters in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. In a conciliatory appearance before the press, Clinton blamed her own efforts to protect her privacy for allowing questions about the Whitewater land deal to spiral.

Sometimes earning praise and derision online as “Hillary unchained,” Clinton is far more candid and forthcoming in the documentary than she was for most of the 2016 campaign.

She demonstrates how painfully aware she has always been of the public’s perception of her and the role her gender has played in her polarising image.

Clinton’s attempts to set the record straight are juxtaposed with an often less-than-rosy picture of the full arc of her political career, culminating in her defeat to Donald Trump.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.