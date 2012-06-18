Six Stocks That Could Make Big Moves Today

Photo: Axel Bührmann via Flickr

Stock futures are down, with the Dow off 0.5 per cent and S&P 0.4 per cent lower. Here are the stocks to follow today.DSW (DSW) – DSW is projecting weak fiscal second quarter earnings, sending shares down more than 10 per cent.



Steel Dynamics (STLD) – Steel Dynamics also expects “somewhat softer earnings,” now projecting a range between 15 and 20 cents a share, down from the 23 cents per share it reported last quarter.

K-V Pharmaceutical (KV-A) – The FDA said that the active ingredient in KV-A’s premature-birth prevention drug Makena does not have any major safety problems. Shares are up more than 15 per cent on the announcement.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft is expected to unveil a tablet computer that has been developed with Barnes & Noble in a media event this afternoon.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) – Shoe Carnival’s board approved a quarterly dividend. The dividend will be five cents per share and is payable on July 16.

PetSmart (PETM) – PetSmart is increasing its quarterly dividend to 15.5 cents per share from 14 cents per share.

