Here Are 6 Stocks Making Huge Moves Right Now

Markets are rallying today with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up more than 1 per cent. Here are today’s winners and losers.



Winners:

NVIDIA: (NVDA): Up 7.0 per cent — A big winner from Microsoft’s tablet announcement, an NVIDIA processor will power the new Surface.

Bank Of America (BAC): Up 4.7 per cent — Bank of America is in talks with Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer about an acquisition of the international portion of its Merrill Lynch unit.

Microsoft (MSFT): — Up 3.7 per cent Microsoft announced its very first computer yesterday, a tablet that it hopes will be an IPad killer.

Losers:

JC Penney (JCP): Down 9.9 per cent — JC Penney President and marketing chief Michael Francis resigned yesterday, weeks after disappointing second quarter results.

Walgreen Inc. (WAG): Down 5.9 per cent — Walgreen’s earnings are down as it announced its biggest ever deal, an acquisition of 45 per cent of British pharmacy Boots.

Barnes and Noble (BKS): Down 5.0 per cent — The troubled bookseller is down after sales disappointed, and losses came in larger than expected.

