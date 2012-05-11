Six Stocks Making Huge Moves Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The DOW and S&P 500 are both up over 0.30% while the Nasdaq is at -0.18%.Here are today’s major movers.



Losers:

Windstream Corporation (WIN) Down 10.6% — Investors seem to believe that the minor first-quarter miss on Windstream’s earnings will become a continuing trend.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO): Down 9.6% — A sell off has continued after a huge post-market drop yesterday, as Cisco reported a low forecast for the the upcoming quarter.

Salesforce.com (CRM): Down 8.5% —Cisco’s drop has dragged other chipmakers down as well, with Salesforce.com nearing a 9% dip.

Winners:

News Corp. (NWSA): Up 4.8% — News Corp. is still struggling with the well documented phone hacking scandal, but the company posted huge profits and the stock has improved this morning.

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG): Up 4.7% —Energy stocks are up across the board, with NRG leading the S&P pack at a nearly 5% increase.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA): Up 3.3% —The gaming juggernaut has announced a Sims 3 collaboration with Diesel, which has helped the stock climb over 3%.

