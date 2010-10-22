6 Steps To Leverage A Counteroffer For A Larger Salary

Marc Cenedella, Matthew Rothenberg
tug of war dogs

Leveraging a competitive offer can be a tricky and potentially risky affair.

Follow these steps to put yourself in the best position to leverage a competitive offer for a better deal or successfully retreat, if necessary.

Marc Cenedella and Matthew Rothenberg are CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TheLadders.com and co-authors of You’re Better Than Your Job Search. This excerpt has been republished with permission.

Don't bluff

If you're not prepared to take the counteroffer, don't try to leverage it to obtain a raise.

Be prepared for either party to refuse to negotiate or rescind the offer.

Act before Day 1

Your best bet to leverage a competitive offer is during negotiations with a potential new employer.

They are already in the process of approving a salary and a range for you.

Evaluate yourself

If you're asking a current employer to match an offer, know whether you're overcompensated--in terms of salary, benefits and so on--and/or over performing.

Consider the reaction

If you're currently employed, the company's performance and your treatment during the past 12 months should predict how your bosses will react.

And when it comes to a potential new employer, consider your treatment during the negotiation process to get a feel for their response.

State your demands

It's not about the money.

List everything from working conditions to staff assignments that will make you happy in the new job.

Take it off the table

Be prepared to give up some of your demands, which will please the other party and improve your bargaining power.

