6 Steps To Leverage A Counteroffer For A Larger Salary

Leveraging a competitive offer can be a tricky and potentially risky affair.
Follow these steps to put yourself in the best position to leverage a competitive offer for a better deal or successfully retreat, if necessary.
Check out these 6 tips to leverage a larger salary >
Marc Cenedella and Matthew Rothenberg are CEO and Editor-in-Chief of TheLadders.com and co-authors of You’re Better Than Your Job Search. This excerpt has been republished with permission.
If you're not prepared to take the counteroffer, don't try to leverage it to obtain a raise.
Be prepared for either party to refuse to negotiate or rescind the offer.
Your best bet to leverage a competitive offer is during negotiations with a potential new employer.
They are already in the process of approving a salary and a range for you.
If you're asking a current employer to match an offer, know whether you're overcompensated--in terms of salary, benefits and so on--and/or over performing.
If you're currently employed, the company's performance and your treatment during the past 12 months should predict how your bosses will react.
And when it comes to a potential new employer, consider your treatment during the negotiation process to get a feel for their response.
It's not about the money.
List everything from working conditions to staff assignments that will make you happy in the new job.
Be prepared to give up some of your demands, which will please the other party and improve your bargaining power.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.