Six Smart Business Uses for the iPad

iPads are all the rage, but how can you use them can make your business better?Inc.com has come up with 6 innovative ways companies have created better products and user-experiences with Apple’s latest technology.



An Enhanced In-Store Experience A Better Connection to the Customer A Simpler Product Search A New Point of Sale A More Complete catalogue One of the first retail apps for the iPad, Gap 1969 Stream, offers customers everything they could ever want to know about denim. The app culls together information on Gap products, as well as stories and inspirations from designers, fashion insiders, and musicians. If you get tired of simply reading about denim and decide you're actually looking for a new pair of jeans, you can browse and purchase Gap items directly from the downloadable app. A Better Customer Self-Service Tool Airport check-in kiosks with hulking computer terminals can be considered passé and expensive given the option of an iPad. Earlier this summer, Malaysia Airlines launched the iPad MHkiosk. The self-service kiosk uses the company's proprietary mobile interface, which allows passengers to book, pay, and check-in whenever they are in the airport at Kuala Lumpur. Beyond booking flights, customers can also search schedules, check their flight status, choose their preferred seats, search for lost baggage and find deals and offers available exclusively on the MHkiosk. Want to discover more iPad Apps you can use for business? Don't miss... The 20 Best iPad Apps for Business >>

