Six Smart Business Uses for the iPad

Photo: Joe_Murphy
iPads are all the rage, but how can you use them can make your business better?Inc.com has come up with 6 innovative ways companies have created better products and user-experiences with Apple’s latest technology.
This article was originally published on Inc.com and has been republished with permission.
One of the first retail apps for the iPad, Gap 1969 Stream, offers customers everything they could ever want to know about denim. The app culls together information on Gap products, as well as stories and inspirations from designers, fashion insiders, and musicians.
If you get tired of simply reading about denim and decide you're actually looking for a new pair of jeans, you can browse and purchase Gap items directly from the downloadable app.
Airport check-in kiosks with hulking computer terminals can be considered passé and expensive given the option of an iPad. Earlier this summer, Malaysia Airlines launched the iPad MHkiosk. The self-service kiosk uses the company's proprietary mobile interface, which allows passengers to book, pay, and check-in whenever they are in the airport at Kuala Lumpur.
Beyond booking flights, customers can also search schedules, check their flight status, choose their preferred seats, search for lost baggage and find deals and offers available exclusively on the MHkiosk.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.