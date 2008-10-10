Six Silver Linings To The Financial Crisis

Since we’re annoyingly “glass half-full,” we’ve been searching around for some silver linings to this whole financial mess. And with all the market woes, we think everyone’s in need of some good news. So here are a few good things about the financial crisis:



Lower Mortgage Rates: 30-year fixed-rate mortgages recently averaged 5.8 per cent versus 6.26 per cent at the end of July. Home-loan applications were up 2.2 per cent last week and purchases were at a six-year low the previous week. A recession will only bring a further drop. The only catch: Higher down payments required. [Bloomberg] Health Improvements…But Pretty Much Only If You’re Already Rich: Heart attacks and car crashes down because of fewer opportunities to glutton it up at booze-filled fancy dinners. [NYTimes] Travel Discounts: If you still have any cash left and have been putting off that Caribbean vacation, now is the time. One fancy island resort is offering 50% off and other perks are popping up, including free meals, resort credits, and airfare reimbursement. [WSJ] Your Husband Is Less Likely To Divorce You: Apparently worries over lowered housing values outweigh wanting to make his hot secretary wife no. 3. [Miami Today] Schadenfreude Has Become Socially Acceptable. It’s Brought Us The loveable Rocket Scientist Neel Kashkari.

