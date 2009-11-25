Six Right Media International Execs Set To Quit Yahoo

Some clarification: Yahoo isn’t shutting down Right Media’s international ad exchange, but it is “regionalizing” its management structure.



As a part of the re-org, Yahoo offered the six people who run the thing from New York new gigs within the company.

A source close to those employees tells us few if any will remain at Yahoo. Only VP Denise Colella has informed Yahoo of her decision to leave.

In a very good sign for morale at Yahoo (YHOO), our source tells us departing RMX execs aren’t bitter about Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz’s decision to regionalize the team.

“I really have a lot of respect for what [Carol] is doing,” said this source. “She’s created a goal, that’s to be that centre-point online. She’s had to make some unpopular positions [to achieve it].”

