These Six Regular People Just Got Invited To Use Google Glass

Earlier today, Google announced that it had picked the winners of its #ifihadglass campaign this week.



It will be sending out thousands of invites telling these lucky people that they can buy the Google Glass device for $1,500.

Google just sent us a list of some of the winners along with the things they will do with Glass once they own a pair. Here’s the full email.

In February we asked people across Google+ and Twitter to tell us what they would do #ifihadglass, because we’re seeking a diverse group of Explorers to help us shape the future of Glass. Glass isn’t the sort of technology you can develop in a conference room — we really need people to take it out into the world and see what they’d like to do with it across a wide range of hobbies, lifestyles, and environments.

And now, the suspense is almost over — the results are in! Over the next few days we’ll be contacting several thousand people over Twitter & Google+ to invite them to join the Explorer program.

It’s been inspiring for the team to see such an enthusiastic response to Glass — when you’re taking a moonshot this big, the encouragement and feedback along the way really helps a lot. And as we’d hoped, we’ve seen all sorts of ideas we never could have predicted — here are a few fun ones:

Sarah Hill (Columbia, MO) would take Glass to a VA hospital and let veterans see their war memorials

Herschel Taghap (Seattle) would show people what it’s like to be a line cook in a restaurant

Shannon Rooney would travel to Japan and help her Grandma re-experience her homeland without leaving her home in the U.S.

David Moriarty: improving doctor-patient interaction for clinical trials

Anthony Brown (San Francisco, CA) is a zookeeper who would show penguin feedings with Glass

Max Wood (grey, GA) is a firefighter who would improve fire safety by using pre-fire planning maps

As always, you can keep in touch with Glass on its Google+ page. There are also a lot of Glass communities springing up, like this community for the Glass Explorer Edition or even the more grassroots Society of Glass Enthusiasts (with multiple regional chapters!).

