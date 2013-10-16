Smart Things! Nest's Tony Fadell Heats Up IGNITION 2013

Forget phones, TVs, cars, and watches — bring on the connected home! Two years ago Nest CEO Tony Fadell blew everyone away by crossing a home thermostat with a smartphone. Cool! Now he’s targeting all the rest of “the ugly white plastic crap” controlling most living spaces, from the front door to the bedroom TV.

Nest’s gorgeous design, native connectivity, and game-changing ambition are no accident: Fadell’s previous gig was leading the Apple engineering A-team that built the iPod and iPhone. That’s what we look for in selecting speakers for IGNITION: Future of Digital: a killer combination of high concept and over-delivery.

Here’s what else we’ll have on tap: three amazing days of smart talk, cool demos, and extended conversations. IGNITION will be being held Nov. 11-13 at the top of New York’s Time Warner Center. Speakers include:

Uber’s Travis Kalanick, explaining why taxis are just the start of transportation disruption.

Travis Kalanick, explaining why taxis are just the start of transportation disruption. Elon! A spectacular hour of Tesla electric cars, next-gen space transport, profitable solar power, and the explosive future of silicon-powered R&D.

A spectacular hour of Tesla electric cars, next-gen space transport, profitable solar power, and the explosive future of silicon-powered R&D. Godfathers! Ken Lerer and Fred Wilson, whose collective investments fuel Twitter, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, and more than 100 of the world’s hottest digital startups.

Ken Lerer and Fred Wilson, whose collective investments fuel Twitter, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, and more than 100 of the world’s hottest digital startups. Legends! Def Jammer Russell Simmons, explaining why YouTube rules the music world.

Def Jammer Russell Simmons, explaining why YouTube rules the music world. Winklevii! Cameron and Tyler, explaining why Bitcoin matters.

Cameron and Tyler, explaining why Bitcoin matters. Media moguls! VICE lord Shane Smith, AOL’s Arianna Huffington, Mail Online’s Martin Clarke, Gawker’s editor-in-chief Nick Denton, and BI’s own Henry Blodget.

We’ll also tackle content marketing, life after cookies, socializing television, mobile commerce, wearable computing, and really big data. More than 85 speakers, doing up-close interviews, rousing roundtables, and live demos. Tesla cars! Amazing Central Park views! And — yes, we’re listening — more networking breaks.

Join us next month to hear from:

Eric Migicovsky, Pebble.

Pebble. Ross Levinsohn , Guggenheim Digital Media.

, Guggenheim Digital Media. Ben Lerer, Thrillist Media Group.

Thrillist Media Group. Rishad Tobaccowala , VivaKi.

, VivaKi. Michael Lazerow , Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

, Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Hilary Mason, Accela Partners.

Accela Partners. Rich Riley, Shazam.

Shazam. Michelle Peluso, Gilt Groupe.

Gilt Groupe. Rob Norman, GroupM.

GroupM. and many more.

For a preview of what you can expect next month, check out the latest IGNITION 2013 line-up. And reserve your spot!

P.S. If you’re interested in sponsorship opportunities at IGNITION, contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for IGNITION updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.