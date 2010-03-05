Here's Six Reasons To Short The Asset Managers

From The Street:



“The problem is that investors may have no idea these fees are being deducted, what services they are paying for or who they are ultimately compensating…. That’s why I believe we need to critically rethink how 12b-1 fees are used and whether they continue to be appropriate.”

— SEC Commissioner Mary Schapiro

I plan on substantially increasing my asset management shorts — namely, Franklin Resources (BEN Quote), T. Rowe Price (TROW Quote), AllianceBernstein (AB Quote), Federated Investors (FII Quote) and Janus Capital (JNS Quote) — in the weeks ahead based on the following cyclical and secular headwinds:

Read the rest at The Street –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.