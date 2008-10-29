Web Video Revenue Problem Solved

For several years now, companies and analysts have been flopping around in search of a web video business model. Here’s one that will work for the creators of videos. It just won’t save YouTube



Angel investor Ron Conway says product placements on the web will be a multi-billion revenue opportunity. Here’s why he’s right:

No matter where a video goes, its product placements stay put. Digital videos can be pirated via BitTorrent, posted on video-sharing sites, or embedded anywhere on the Web — including some porn star’s MySpace page. This means content creators can use free distribution channels and still make money.

You can’t ad-block product placements.

Product placements never embarrass the paying advertisers because despite a video’s surroundings, the advertisers’ products stay in the same context — within the story. Even if it’s embedded on that pornstar’s profile.

Ad agencies can use product placements to tell brand stories to specific demographics the tried-and-true way, by art and intuition. Everyone knows LonelyGirl15 viewership skews toward young and female.

Users hate commercials and pre-rolls, with product placements paying the bills, they don’t have to watch them.

Product placements are as measurable as a Web video’s total views, but there are also long-standing metrics.

