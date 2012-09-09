Six Law School Dropouts Who Went On To Become President

Lyndon Baines Johnson

Photo: A

You may remember Clint Eastwood’s speech from last week’s Republican National Convention. You know, the one where said he didn’t think a lawyer would make a good president.Well, perhaps Mr. Eastwood would like our list of law school dropouts who made it to the Oval Office anyway.



In some cases, future presidents dropped out of law school and practiced law anyway because they passed the bar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.