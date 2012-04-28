Six Players At The NFL Draft Sat Through The Entire First Round And Never Heard Their Name Called

Photo: NFL Network

Maybe the most painful part of every NFL Draft is watching the poor kids sitting in the green room waiting for the biggest moment of their life, only to have pick after pick go by without hearing their names.Knowing that, it was inexplicable that the NFL chose to invite 26 players to last night’s first round, when only 32 picks would be made. And in the end, six of those players never heard their name, and will have to wait until tonight when the draft continues with the second and third round.



Thankfully, ESPN and the NFL Network did not have a camera in the faces of these young men all night.

Here are the six players that went back to their hotel last night without a new jersey and cap…

TE Coby Fleener, Stanford

DE Courtney Upshaw, Alabama

DT Devon Still, Penn State

WR Rueben Randle, LSU

WR Stephen Hill, Georgia Tech

T Cordy Glenn, Georgia

Those six players will be back at Radio City Music Hall when the second round begins. But unfortunately, walking up on that stage tonight will just emphasise to everybody that the player fell in the draft.

