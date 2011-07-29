Six Financial Tips That You Can Learn From Harry Potter

Photo: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter, the Boy Who Lived.We’ve sat on the edge of our seats, following his adventures for more than a decade.



But now that the our favourite seven Harry Potter books and anticipated eight movies are officially over, it’s hard not to feel like it’s the end of an era.

Rather than wallowing away in the end of something wonderful, we can ask ourselves what there is to learn from Harry’s timeless adventures.

Even in his youth, he dealt with investing, choosing the right bank, and the responsibility of dealing with a generous inheritance. Don’t remember J.K. Rowling using that financial terminology? You just have to read between the lines. Follow along to read six financial lessons that we learned from our very own biz wiz, Harry Potter.

#1: Find a safe bank for your galleons. Gringott's Wizarding Bank, where most magical folk stash their savings, is owned and operated by goblins. Its main offices are located in Diagon Alley and--according to our loveable giant friend Hagrid--Gringotts is the safest place in the Wizarding World. What can we, mere Muggles, learn from this bank? More than a few things. For starters, it's best to keep your money in an FDIC insured account. Make sure your cash is safely tucked away in a vault that is untouchable by anyone except you. All threats of identity theft should be closely monitored, so be sure to stick primarily to one branch. If you visit often enough, it will be easier for your personal banker or teller to spot an imposter (like when Hermione tried--somewhat successfully--to pass as Bellatrix Lestrange). Even if your local bank doesn't have an underground rollercoaster to access vaults, a fire-breathing dragon, or a multiplying gold charm, be sure to go to a bank that keeps your finances secure. #2: Don't give up on your small business dream. #3: Find a trustworthy investor. The Weasleys got the money for their shop from loyal pal Harry Potter, who donated 1,000 Galleons of his Triwizard Tournament winnings. Because Harry gave them their start-up loan, Fred and George allowed him to help himself to as many love potions, pimple banishers, and extendable ears that he liked, free of charge. They do ask Harry, as well as Ron and Hermione, to help spread word of their shop around the castle. This form of word-of-mouth advertising, especially from your investors, is essential to operating a successful new business. So remember, if you're looking for someone to invest, find someone you trust--who believes in the success of your business. #4: Don't steal—you'll get caught. Mundungus Fletcher, one of the original members of the Order of the Phoenix, is known for having a case of the sticky fingers. He forever longs for the five-finger-discount. Fletcher is not trusted and not particularly liked. Harry even caught him red-handed once, selling items which had been stolen from his godfather, Sirius's, house. Muggle lesson: Don't steal. Seems pretty basic, but with this economy and job market down in the gutter, people all too often stoop to these levels, not realising how negatively it may one day affect their lives. And while American prisons don't have chilling dementors floating around, possible jail time for theft doesn't sound like a walk in the park. #5: Monitor your finances, even if you're wealthy. Harry got several things from his parents: his mother's almond-shaped emerald eyes; his father's undeniable knack for getting into trouble; and a hefty inheritance check. Sure, he spent the first 11 years of his life living under the stairs in a teeny closet-sized space. But even after his first visit to Diagon Alley, when Harry was first introduced to the stacks of gold coins in his Gringott's bank account, he chose to use his money wisely. No matter how much you want that cherry-red Ferrari or that Nimbus 2001 broom, frivolous spending won't get you far. And besides, waiting for the broomstick-of-your-dreams from your godfather (rather than buying one yourself) means more anyway. #6: Money may make the world go round, but it surely doesn't buy happiness. Most readers would agree that the happiest family in the Harry Potter series was the Weasley clan. Sure, they lived in a cramped, cluttered, and crooked burrow. And yes, they recycled their school books, used near-sighted owls, and (unfortunately for Ron) shared non-unisex dress robes. But, it seems safe to say that they were happy. The Malfoys, however, with overflowing bank accounts, their battered servants, and their cold glances are some of the unhappiest characters in all the novels. That's not to say that we shouldn't reach for the stars in our money-making endeavours. We should. It's just a reminder that some things (say a nurturing family, a set of professors who would quite frankly die for you, and two best friends who would stand up to the world's greatest evil on your behalf) are worth more than gold. Now, see how J.K. Rowling turned her books into a highly successful—and real-life—international business. Click here to see the brilliant methods that made Harry Potter a $15 billion brand >

