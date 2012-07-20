Six per cent Of People Swerve Out Of Their Lane To Run Over Animals

Mark Rober, an engineer at NASA, seems to have a little too much time on his hands. For a fun experiment, Rober decided to camp out on the side of a road and analyse how many cars went out of their way to hit rubber animals he placed on the side of the road.



Though it sounds silly, his results are interesting: He found that about 6 per cent of drivers (60 out of his sample of 1,000 cars — mostly those in SUVs and trucks) would swerve out of their lane to hit a spider, turtle or snake on the side of the road. On the flip side of the animal empathy coin, almost 6 per cent also pulled over to try to help the rubber animals (specifically the snake and turtle).

Watch the whole experiment below more for more details and results.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.