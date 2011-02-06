Seven New Members Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Photo: AP

Richard Dent, Marshall Faulk, Chris Hanburger, Les Richter, Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe and Ed Sabol were all elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame today.Dent, a defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears, lead the 1985 defence that is often listed among the best in NFL history.



Faulk, a running back for the St. Louis Rams, was a receiving and rushing threat who was the first true star of the fantasy football era.

Deion Sanders, a defensive back for the Falcons and Cowboys, also played baseball for the Atlanta Braves and was the prototype of the flashy, trash-talking, high-stepping cornerback.

Shannon Sharpe, helped re-define the tight end position from a lineman who catches passes to a receiver who blocks and won two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos (and one with the Baltimore Ravens.)

Chris “Hangman” Hanburger was a linebacker for the Washington Redskins from 1967 to 1968 and was known for his “clotheslining” tackling style that would easily get him banned from today’s NFL.

Les Richter was a linebacker for the L.A. Rams from 1954-1962. He played in eight Pro Bowls before going on to become head of operations for NASCAR.

Finally, Ed Sabol was the founder and operator of NFL Films, which made him the official historian of the league since the 1960s. His determination to create a high quality visual record of nearly every NFL game played since then has resulted in the greatest library of sports movies anywhere and a priceless history of the game.

Without Ed Sabol, no one would even know who Hanburger or Richter (or anyone else who played before the modern TV era) were.

