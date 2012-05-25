6 Myths About What You Should Do When Disaster Strikes

Years ago, when homes and buildings weren't built according to today's improved engineering standards, people recommended standing inside a reinforced doorway for protection during an earthquake. But these days, 'that is definitely a myth that could get you into trouble,' warns Peter Moraga, a spokesperson for the Insurance Information Network of California. 'Scientists have proven that the best thing to do is drop, cover and hold on.'

By dropping to your knees, covering your head and hiding beneath a heavy table or another piece of furniture, Moraga says you stand a much better chance of avoiding falling objects during an earthquake. Also, you're more likely to get injured while dashing for a doorway than simply staying put.

The American Red Cross offers more tips for staying safe when the earth shakes.