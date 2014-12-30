Six More Australians Have Been Sent To Africa To Help With The Ebola Crisis

Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Six Australian healthcare workers have been sent to West Africa this week to assist with the Ebola crisis that has killed more than 7,500 people.

Four medical professionals and two support team members will join the 26 Australians already working in the Australian-run Ebola Treatment Centre in Sierra Leone.

The deployment follows an announcement by the Scottish government that a confirmed case of Ebola was diagnosed in Glasgow.

The patient was a health care worker was helping combat the disease in West Africa, and has since been isolated and is receiving treatment.

In November, Prime Minister Tony Abbott announced that Australia would provide $20 million in federal for an Ebola treatment centre in Sierra Leone. The centre opened two weeks ago.

Doctors working in the centre will rotate on a maximum deployment period of three months, ending with a 21-day quarantine. Read more on that here.

The World Health Organisation says there have been 19,497 reported cases of Ebola virus disease and 7,588 reported deaths in the epidemic so far.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.