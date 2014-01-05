Six Mexican Cops Detained After The Death Of A 28-Year-Old US Fitness Instructor

Wikimedia Commons Playa del Carmen

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say they have detained six police officers in the death of a U.S. man who died after being arrested for disorderly conduct in the resort city of Playa del Carmen.

Quintana Roo state Assistant Attorney General Carlos Alvarez said Friday that Yeudi Estrada Carrero died Wednesday inside a patrol truck while three police officers restrained him.

Alvarez says the 28-year-old fitness instructor died of asphyxiation after at least one of the officers pressed his foot against Estrada’s neck.

Alvarez says Estrada was from New York state and lived and worked in Cancun.

He says an autopsy found Estrada had consumed cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine.

Alvarez says Estrada’s body was turned over to his father, who also lives in Cancun.

