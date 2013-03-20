Six Marines Killed In Tragic Training Accident In Nevada

File: Marines firing the 60 mm mortar for the first time.

Six U.S. Marines were killed and eight wounded during a training exercise on Monday night when a mortar round exploded inside a tube, NBC News reports.



The Marines were conducting live-fire training exercise 60 mm mortars at Hawthorne Army Depot in in the Nevada desert.

60 mm mortars can fire a number of rounds — including those containing smoke, illumination, and high explosive — out to almost 4,000 yards.

It’s possible that a misfire occurred and the Marines were attempting to clear a round. When a round does not fire, the routine is to wait for about a minute, then cautiously lift the barrel while another Marine “catches” the round as it comes out of the tube.

