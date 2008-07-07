Six iPhone Games We Can't Wait To Play

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone/iPod touch apps store is slated to roll out this Friday, July 11. Games are some of the most anticipated iPhone apps, especially those taking advantage of the phone’s motion-sensitive accelerometer and/or multi-touch display. Here’s six we can’t wait to get our hands on.



1. Rolando by Handcircus, a “physics-based platform/puzzler” that will use the iPhone’s multi-touch display. (Via Touch Arcade.)



2. Super Monkey Ball by Sega, one of the games Apple has most heavily promoted so far. Neat, motion-based controls, and a price tag ($9.99) that’s hard to argue with.



3. Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D by Polarbit, an iPhone port of the racing game, with motion-based controls. (Via Touch Arcade.)



4. This multi-player, touchscreen pong game that we first saw in May. No idea if it is coming to the iPhone apps store, or even if it’s real. But looks like the kind of simple app that could make multi-player gaming on the iPhone really fun.



5. Enigmo by Pangea Software, a colourful puzzle game where you move slides and bumpers around to control flowing water. Won Apple’s best-of-WWDC award. (Fast-forward to about 2:30 in this video for demo.)



6. Space Out by Binary Square, an arcade-style, space invaders-meets-pong kind of game. Looks simple but fun. (Via Touch Arcade.)



If you enjoy these, we suggest keeping an eye on Touch Arcade, perhaps the best site covering the emerging iPhone games platform.

Anything we’re missing? Are you working on an iPhone game that will blow our minds? Let is know in comments below, via email to [email protected], or via our anonymous tip box.

