Six People Were Hurt After A Man Drove His Car Through A Palo Alto Cafe

Six people were injured after an elderly driver accidentally drove his car into the popular Palo Alto spot University Cafe, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The driver, a man in his 90s, is among those injured.

The driver was allegedly trying to parallel park his car when he pressed on the gas instead of the brake. The Chronicle says the car hopped over the curb and slammed into the cafe.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m., peak time for a place that serves lunch. Most of those injured were eating when they were hit.

“This is one of the busiest areas at one of the busiest times,” Palo Alto police officer and spokeswoman Marianna Villaescusa told the Chronicle. “We were lucky the Fire Department was right around the corner and the Police Department was only a block away.”

Police shut down a section of the street to deal with the accident, and the Cafe shut down for several hours before reopening later in the day, the Chronicle says.

The driver’s licence was confiscated at the scene, though he has not been charged with any crimes, according to Palo Alto Online. Since he was not driving under the influence and had a valid driver’s licence, he faces an infraction for driving on the sidewalk at worst.

