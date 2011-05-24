The "Ferris Bueller" House And Five More Famous Homes From The Movies That Are For Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

You’d think that having your home featured in a celebrated film would guarantee a buyer when resale time rolled around, but it seems that even fame can’t fight the housing slump.Over the past few years, some of pop culture’s most recognisable homes have come on the market with surprisingly limited success.



Still, having a home featured in a classic movie brings a lot of attention when the owner decides to put it on the market.

Sometimes, it’s more attention than the owner bargained for. Take the modern home that served as dreamy vampire Edward Cullen’s house in Twilight, New Moon. What 13-year-old girl wouldn’t flock to that open house? In fact, there were no open houses for this one, and viewings were tightly controlled.

Of course, this has been a bad time to be selling any house, even one with star power. And despite the many price chops, living in a movie set doesn’t come cheap.

Location: Winnetka, Illinois

List Price: $2.4 million

Iconic Scene: Kevin booby-traps the house against burglars. Buyers will probably want a real burglar alarm system, rather than the one Macaulay Culkin's character rigs up to fend off burglars in 'Home Alone.' Still, seldom has a house figured so prominently in a blockbuster film--it's a lead character unto itself. The house just came on the market this month, by far the most recent test of the market for famous homes. Location: Highland, Illinois

List Price: $1.65 million (temporarily removed from the market)

Iconic Scene: Cameron runs a 1961 Ferrari through the glass garage. Not to worry, prospective buyers--the garage has been returned to mint condition. Originally listed for $2.3 million, there were still no takers after two price reductions. The owners took it off the market temporarily in April for a sprucing up. Too bad that Ferrari won't be part of the deal when it returns. Location: Staten Island, New York

List Price: $2.675 million

Iconic Scene: Connie Corleone's wedding reception. The imposing Long Island Corleone compound in 'The Godfather' is actually on a different island--Staten--and it's a bit less daunting without the wall and gate, which were actually temporary structures that were removed when filming wrapped. The original $2.9 million asking price turned out to be an offer prospective buyers could easily refuse. It's still waiting for a taker two price cuts later. Location: Beverly Hills, California

List Price: $95 million

Iconic Scene: Horse's head in the bed With 29 bedrooms, it might be hard to figure out which one set the scene for studio head Jack Woltz waking up to a horse head in his bed. When initially listed in 2007, this home was believed to boast the most expensive for-sale price ever: $165 million. But last September, the owners slashed $70 million from the original asking price, and still haven't found anyone willing to cough up the necessary $95 million. Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Sold For: $2.48 million

Iconic Scene: Jasper attacks Bella at her birthday party. The biggest risk in living here might be the hordes of tweens willing to commit felonies for a glimpse of vampire Edward Cullen's bedroom. When it came on the market, the listing got 180,000 hits in its first week. As a result, prospective buyers had to pass a screening test before they were even allowed to see the place up close. Still, it took two years and a couple rounds of price cuts to get the deal done. Location: Brooklyn, New York

Sold For: $3.85 million in 2008

Iconic Scene: Cher comes home from the opera. It took a heck of a price cut--more than $1 millon--and two years, but this Brooklyn Heights corner house where Cher's family lives in Moonstruck finally sold in 2008. The sellers had lived in the house since 1959, and were active preservationists in the neighbourhood. It's just a short walk to the promenade, with its nighttime views of the moon over Manhattan. Take the full tour >

