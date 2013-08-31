Six Flags Great Adventure Is Launching A Terrifying New Ride Inside The Park's Tallest, Fastest Roller Coaster

If you have the need for speed — and heights — Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey is launching a record-breaking new ride next year inside the tallest coaster in the world.

Zumanjaro Drop of Doom will be built on the Jackson theme park’s tallest, fastest coaster Kingda Ka dropping riders 415 feet at speeds of up to 90 mph.

Six Flags announced the ride in a press release saying it will be the tallest drop tower in the world.

The tower will consist of three eight-person gondolas. Once riders are shot up 415 feet in the air they’ll overlook the parks other rides including wooden coaster El Toro.

What’s most terrifying — or awesome — is that simultaneously, the park’s tallest and fastest coaster Kingda Ka will be shooting toward riders at 128 mph as it launches into the sky.

If you’re not familiar with Kingda Ka, the ride debuted at Six Flags in May 2005. The coaster is absolutely massive. At the time it was built, it was dubbed the largest coaster in the world at 456 ft. Its known not only for its height but for sending riders from 0 to 128 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Zumanjaro is inspired by the African theme of the park’s Safari Off Road Adventure.

Back in 2009, the Six Flags theme-park chain filed for bankruptcy claiming a debt of $2.4 billion.

Less than a year later, the company emerged from bankruptcy, ridding of more than $1 billion in debt after a restructuring and cutting down heavily on interest expenditures.

This year, the park in Jackson, NJ said it became the largest theme park in the world after combining its theme park with its Wild Safari ride which allowed riders an up-close experience with animals.

To make room for the new ride, the park will get rid of one of its oldest, classic wooden coasters, Rolling Thunder which debuted in 1979. The ride will close to the public September 8.

Watch a preview of the Zumanjaro Drop of Doom below along with some screenshots. We can’t wait.

Here’s how Zumanjaro will look. The three eight-person gondalas are in the center of Six Flag’s Great Adventure largest coaster Kingda Ka.

The ride will take people up 415 feet in the air.

The view from the top will overlook coasters including Bizarro (far left) and wooden coaster El Toro.

Then it will plummet them back down at 90 mph in 10 seconds.

You may get to see — or hear — Kingda Ka as it zooms by you at 128 mph before passing overhead.

