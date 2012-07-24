7 Fascinating Facts About Six Flags

Photo: Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Six Flags, established in 1961, employs more than 27,000 seasonal employees as it moves millions of people through its parks between May and September each year.The company will report its quarterly results before the opening bell tomorrow, with investors looking for the world’s largest theme park owner to report a profit of $0.73 a share.



We expect the amusement park operator to give us an update on the leisure habits of the U.S. consumer.

But before that, we thought we’d look at a few interesting facts about the company that shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Six Flags sells over 15,000 funnel cakes every day Six Flags has more than 2,000 food stands at its theme parks and every day customers buy more than 15,000 funnel cakes. Source: Six Flags Six Flags has insurance for up to $100 million per accident – but says that might not be enough Six Flags says that the company maintains 'multi-layered general liability policies that provide for excess liability coverage of up to $100 million per occurrence.' However, the company cites accidents as a major risk to its business, saying, 'Our current insurance policies may not provide adequate coverage.' Source: Six Flags It costs at least $300 million to build a new park According to Six Flags management, it costs at least $300 million to build out a new park. That includes winning zoning approval from regulators and finding large enough pieces of land to situate a park. Six Flags estimates it takes at least 2 years to build the theme park once that's all done. Source: Six Flags Six Flags owns more than 800 rides and 120 roller coasters The largest theme park owner in the world has a collection of more than 800 rides and 120 roller coasters at its 19 parks in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Those coasters include Kingda Ka, the world's tallest coaster, and The Great American Scream Machine (pictured, but now closed). Source: Six Flags Six Flags buys used rides and coasters to save money The L.A. Times wrote an article describing the second-hand roller coaster market, pointing out that the Road Runner at Six Flags Magic Mountain was purchased used. The article explains: Industry experts estimate that the ride cost $3 million to $5 million when it was bought new in 2000 …Today, similar used roller coasters, less than 700 feet long, are advertised on theme park websites for $90,000 to about $200,000. The Road Runner is not the only reclaimed ride at Magic Mountain. Six Flags also operates a kiddie roller coaster called Magic Flyer that it bought in 1971 from a defunct park at Beverly and La Cienega boulevards in Los Angeles. Source: L.A. Times In 2011, Six Flags Magic Mountain (Los Angeles) opened its 'Green Lantern: First Flight' and Road Runner Express roller coasters, bringing the total number of roller coasters at the Magic Mountain park to 18, making it the theme park with the greatest number of coasters. Meanwhile, Six Flags Great Adventure (New Jersey), is the firm's biggest park, at 2,200 acres. Source: Six Flags More than 24 million people go to Six Flags each year The company's 10-K showed some 24,295 million people visited its 19 theme parks in 2011. That's up from 24.29 million in 2010, and 23.27 million in 2009. Source: Six Flags How KFC Became The Biggest Fried Chicken Joint On The Planet

