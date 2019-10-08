Six Flags paid couples $600 to spend 30 hours in a coffin, and 2 people ended up getting engaged

Facebook/Six Flags America/Courtesy of Anthony Hobbs The couples coffin challenge took place in a few locations around the globe.

Insider spoke with five people who participated in Six Flags’ couples coffin challenges, which involved staying in a coffin for 30 hours straight with their partner.

Participants said they also had to compete in mini-challenges, which involved things like eating cockroaches and riding roller coasters while wearing nausea-inducing goggles.

One winning couple, who shared an extra-wide coffin for 30 hours straight, got engaged at the end of the challenge.

The pairs said that the coffins were more comfortable than they expected and that they’d probably participate in the challenge again.

This year, Six Flags’ coffin challenge had participants spending 30 hours straight in a coffin to win $US600.

The kicker? They had to work with a partner and complete a series of difficult (and sometimes disgusting) mini-challenges.

Here’s what the couples coffin challenge is really like, according to five participants who said they would probably do it all over again.

At Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland, couples had to share an extra-wide coffin for 30 hours straight

Courtesy of Anthony Hobbs Anthony Hobbs and Shanell Hawkins competed in the challenge that featured double-wide coffins.

Anthony Hobbs told Insider he initially entered the competition so he could surprise his girlfriend, Shanell Hawkins.

For this particular coffin challenge, in Bowie, Maryland, pairs were required to share a coffin that was roughly 65 inches wide and 72 inches long.

The 30-hour feat began on Friday, September 27, and lasted through the following night.

“The hardest part would probably have to be the lack of sleep and the uncomfortableness,” Hobbs told Insider.

He said that what the wooden boxes lacked in comfort they almost made up for in interior space.

“The coffins were actually quite spacious and had a lot more room than we expected,” Hobbs said.

But it turns out that winning the $US600 prize takes a lot more than lying in a stiff coffin for more than a day.

The competition had limited phone and bathroom breaks and featured plenty of gross and difficult challenges

Facebook/Six Flags America The coffins were just big enough for two people.

While in the coffins, couples were presented with mini-challenges that ranged from unpleasant to uncomfortable.

Hobbs told Insider that he “had to eat a special hot sauce called ‘The End'” that “literally burned my mouth off,” adding that mealworms, baby food, and something called “stinky fish” were also on the menu.

He said the smell of some of these dishes, particularly the fish, almost made him throw up in his mouth.

Facebook/Six Flags America Hobbs and Hawkins were able to sit up in their coffin.

And though all these challenges were tough, Hobbs said he wasn’t really worried about himself and his partner until game officials brought out the Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

“Shanell was and still is terrified of cockroaches, so I instantly thought it was over when they brought them out for us,” Hobbs said.

He said he was surprised and proud when his girlfriend followed his lead and “faced her fears” by eating the cockroaches.

“It was an amazing thing to see – to know that nothing can stop us from being great as long as we are together,” he told Insider.

The couples had other physical challenges, like completing a scavenger hunt inside a haunted house and riding Six Flags’ Firebird roller coaster six times in a row while wearing goggles that blurred their vision and made them feel nauseous.

The contestants were given six-minute bathroom breaks every few hours, as well as periodic six-minute phone breaks.

Hobbs told Insider that he and Hawkins spent their phone breaks checking in on their kids back home and livestreaming their experience on social media.

For Hobbs and Hawkins, the competition ended with prize money and a wedding proposal

Courtesy of Anthony Hobbs Hobbs and Hawkins were crowned the winners at the Maryland park.

After winning the challenge, Hobbs stood on a casket, pulled out a ring, and proposed to Hawkins.

He told Insider that for a while he’d been looking for a public way to propose to Hawkins so she could feel special. And in his application, he vowed to pop the question during the coffin challenge, whether they won or not.

“Needless to say, it was very deep and emotional for us and had so much meaning,” Hobbs told Insider.

He said the coffin challenge paired with a proposal was symbolic for him and Hawkins: It represented the death of their past and the beginning of their new life together as a soon-to-be-married couple.

On the other side of the country, participants prepared themselves for a similar challenge that involved standing up in separate coffins for 30 hours straight

Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis In California, the coffins were meant for only one person.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California, hosted its own version of the couples coffin challenge, this time without shared, extra-wide coffins.

Here, the participating pairs were side by side in separate single coffins. To make things worse, their coffins were on an incline instead of flat on the ground, which meant they had to sort of stand for the full 30 hours.

And though many who joined the competition were close pairs, Ashlee Crouch of Sacramento and Andee Ramirez of Antelope were strangers before the coffin challenge.

Courtesy of Andee Ramirez Ashley Crouch and Andee Ramirez took a selfie in their coffins.

Both were selected as alternates and had initially applied with different partners. When a couple that was originally selected dropped out, Crouch was bumped into the contest. Her partner and her backup partner fell through, so when she put out the call for a replacement on Facebook, Ramirez answered.

“We actually met for the first time the morning of the competition when I picked her up to drive over,” Crouch told Insider. “So we got to know each other pretty quickly and ended up having to rely on each other during the competition for support.”

Also competing in the Discovery Kingdom couples coffin challenge were Carmen Vilchis and Vidal Alvarado, college students from Oakland.

Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis Carmen Vilchis and Vidal Alvarado shortly before the Coffin Challenge began.

Vilchis said that she and Alvarado have been dating for a little over a year and that it was her idea to sign them up for the challenge.

“I decided to do this because I love Halloween, and the idea of staying in a coffin for 30 hours sounded like a fun new experience,” Vilchis told Insider.

She said they were pretty “nonchalant” about the challenge because they never expected to be chosen, but their excitement kicked in when they found out they were competing.

Participants said this challenge featured somewhat inconsistent phone breaks and surprisingly comfortable coffins

Vilchis said the most surprising part of the experience was the brief and sometimes inconsistent phone breaks.

Crouch agreed, adding that the frequency of the phone breaks depended on the official at the time and that sometimes they “skipped it completely.”

“We had a phone break every six hours for six minutes,” Alvarado added. “While most people were texting and calling loved ones, I was busy playing ‘Pokémon Go.'”

Competitors were allowed to use the restroom for six minutes every three hours, so Crouch and Ramirez avoided drinking too many liquids so they could adapt, they told Insider.

“If someone didn’t make it back by that time, their team was eliminated,” Crouch said.

Overall, the competitors we spoke with said that standing in the coffin for 30 hours was not as uncomfortable as they thought it would be.

Crouch told Insider the coffin was “more comfortable” than she expected, likely because participants were able to deck out their coffins with a few personal items.

Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis Contestants were allowed to put a few comfort items in their coffins.

She told Insider that contestants were allowed to bring four “comfort items” each – she brought a sleeping bag, a padded sleeping mat meant for camping, a large stuffed animal to use as a pillow, and a throw blanket.

“I think that the camping mat really made all the difference,” Crouch said. “My back was in pain a little bit, so it’s easy to imagine how bad my back would feel without my comfort items.”

Ramirez said that while the coffin was “actually pretty warm” and cosy at night, it was hard to stand in one place and hardly move, especially because they didn’t want to accidentally bump the coffin lid off.



Participants in California faced different challenges, with more roller coasters, quiz games, and spicy foods

The California park’s lineup included some food-focused challenges, like seeing how many boneless hot wings contestants could eat in five minutes without using their hands.

They also played a game to see how well participants knew their respective partners – Crouch said she and Ramirez actually came in second place even though they had met only a few hours before.

In addition, contestants competed in a game that involved guessing whether certain celebrities were alive or dead, were challenged to ride the Medusa roller coaster with a cup of water without spilling it, and were tasked with feeding their partner loaded french fries while blindfolded.

At one point, contestants were blindfolded and told to guess which objects officials were placing inside their coffins.

Vilchis said they were initially told that real snakes were put inside their coffin, but game officials later said they’d used rubber snakes.

In the end, Alvarado and Vilchis were victorious in the California couples coffin challenge, walking away with a prize pack and $US600 to split.

And though they didn’t win, Ramirez and Crouch walked away from the competition with a new friend. They both told Insider that they still keep in touch through texting and Snapchat.



Overall, the participants we spoke with said they had a pretty great experience, though one challenger wished it had been scarier and more challenging

Courtesy of Carmen Vilchis Most contestants Insider spoke with said they’d probably do this again.

Participants told Insider that the Six Flags couples coffin challenge brought them closer to their partner and that overall it was an enjoyable experience that they probably would do again.

That said, Ramirez said she would do this competition again only if it were scarier and more difficult.

“The only way I could see myself doing it again is if they made the challenges more challenging and scarier,” she told Insider. “I thought I was going to be terrified, but it was actually just fun rather than challenging.”

